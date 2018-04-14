National League
Boreham Wood4Chester2

Boreham Wood v Chester

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

  • 1Smith
  • 2Smith
  • 3Woodards
  • 8Champion
  • 6Stephens
  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Shakes
  • 10MurtaghBooked at 90mins
  • 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forDaveyat 87'minutes
  • 20FoliviSubstituted forSachat 72'minutes
  • 25Ferrier

Substitutes

  • 5Harfield
  • 12Quigley
  • 16Sach
  • 23Doe
  • 24Davey

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 15Hobson
  • 18JonesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDownesat 87'minutes
  • 22Crawford
  • 35AndersonBooked at 65mins
  • 6Astles
  • 27RobertsSubstituted forCunninghamat 78'minutes
  • 16Vose
  • 7Mahon
  • 20Akintunde
  • 9WhiteSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Cunningham
  • 23Brown
  • 25Downes
  • 30Archer
  • 31Gough
Referee:
Richard Hulme
Attendance:
551

Live Text

Match ends, Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2.

Booking

Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2. James Akintunde (Chester FC).

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 1. Ricky Shakes (Boreham Wood).

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Alex Downes replaces James Jones.

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Bruno Andrade.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Karl Cunningham replaces Gary Roberts.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Chester FC 1. James Akintunde (Chester FC).

Substitution

Substitution, Boreham Wood. Bradley Sach replaces Michael Folivi.

Substitution

Substitution, Chester FC. Nathan Brown replaces Harry White.

Booking

Myles Anderson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Chester FC 0. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).

Second Half

Second Half begins Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

James Jones (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Chester FC 0. Michael Folivi (Boreham Wood).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
