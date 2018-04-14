Match ends, Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2.
Boreham Wood v Chester
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
- 1Smith
- 2Smith
- 3Woodards
- 8Champion
- 6Stephens
- 4Ricketts
- 7Shakes
- 10MurtaghBooked at 90mins
- 11Carvalho AndradeSubstituted forDaveyat 87'minutes
- 20FoliviSubstituted forSachat 72'minutes
- 25Ferrier
Substitutes
- 5Harfield
- 12Quigley
- 16Sach
- 23Doe
- 24Davey
Chester
- 1Firth
- 15Hobson
- 18JonesBooked at 35minsSubstituted forDownesat 87'minutes
- 22Crawford
- 35AndersonBooked at 65mins
- 6Astles
- 27RobertsSubstituted forCunninghamat 78'minutes
- 16Vose
- 7Mahon
- 20Akintunde
- 9WhiteSubstituted forBrownat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Cunningham
- 23Brown
- 25Downes
- 30Archer
- 31Gough
- Referee:
- Richard Hulme
- Attendance:
- 551
Live Text
Booking
Kieran Murtagh (Boreham Wood) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 2. James Akintunde (Chester FC).
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 4, Chester FC 1. Ricky Shakes (Boreham Wood).
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Alex Downes replaces James Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Alex Davey replaces Bruno Andrade.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Karl Cunningham replaces Gary Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Chester FC 1. James Akintunde (Chester FC).
Substitution
Substitution, Boreham Wood. Bradley Sach replaces Michael Folivi.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Nathan Brown replaces Harry White.
Booking
Myles Anderson (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 3, Chester FC 0. Morgan Ferrier (Boreham Wood).
Second Half
Second Half begins Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 2, Chester FC 0. Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood) converts the penalty with a.
Booking
James Jones (Chester FC) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Boreham Wood 1, Chester FC 0. Michael Folivi (Boreham Wood).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.