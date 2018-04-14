Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Tranmere Rovers v Aldershot Town
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Davies
- 2Buxton
- 3Ridehalgh
- 9CookSubstituted forHarrisat 83'minutes
- 5McNulty
- 4Sutton
- 7TollittSubstituted forColeat 43'minutes
- 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 90+3'minutes
- 11JenningsBooked at 67mins
- 15Norburn
- 24Hughes
Substitutes
- 8Harris
- 19Mangan
- 22Taylor
- 29Cole
- 34Traoré
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 17KellermanSubstituted forMcClureat 74'minutes
- 12Kabamba
- 8Oyeleke
- 15McQuoid
- 19McDonnell
- 20Kinsella
- 22Reynolds
- 27TaylorSubstituted forFenelonat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 7Fenelon
- 10McClure
- 16Gallagher
- 21Fowler
- Referee:
- Alan Young
- Attendance:
- 5,444
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Andy Cook.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Jim Kellerman.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Booking
Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.
Second Half
Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces Ben Tollitt.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.