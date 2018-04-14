National League
Tranmere2Aldershot0

Tranmere Rovers v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 2Buxton
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 9CookSubstituted forHarrisat 83'minutes
  • 5McNulty
  • 4Sutton
  • 7TollittSubstituted forColeat 43'minutes
  • 10NorwoodSubstituted forManganat 90+3'minutes
  • 11JenningsBooked at 67mins
  • 15Norburn
  • 24Hughes

Substitutes

  • 8Harris
  • 19Mangan
  • 22Taylor
  • 29Cole
  • 34Traoré

Aldershot

  • 34Ward
  • 3Alexander
  • 5Evans
  • 17KellermanSubstituted forMcClureat 74'minutes
  • 12Kabamba
  • 8Oyeleke
  • 15McQuoid
  • 19McDonnell
  • 20Kinsella
  • 22Reynolds
  • 27TaylorSubstituted forFenelonat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 7Fenelon
  • 10McClure
  • 16Gallagher
  • 21Fowler
Referee:
Alan Young
Attendance:
5,444

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Andy Mangan replaces James Norwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jay Harris replaces Andy Cook.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Aldershot Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Matt McClure replaces Jim Kellerman.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Aldershot Town 0. James Norwood (Tranmere Rovers).

Booking

Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Shamir Fenelon replaces Bobby-Joe Taylor.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Aldershot Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Larnell Cole replaces Ben Tollitt.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

Top Stories