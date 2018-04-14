National League
Torquay1Halifax0

Torquay United v FC Halifax Town

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 21Barnes
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Davis
  • 26Balatoni
  • 6Gowling
  • 8Young
  • 19ReidSubstituted forDowlingat 77'minutes
  • 28HealeySubstituted forKeatingat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 29Lemonheigh-EvansBooked at 67mins
  • 39Williams

Substitutes

  • 10Keating
  • 17O'Sullivan
  • 18Klukowski
  • 20Osborn
  • 24Dowling

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 11McManusBooked at 73mins
  • 21GrahamBooked at 16mins
  • 22Collins
  • 39Duckworth
  • 31Maher
  • 8HotteSubstituted forHibbsat 81'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forHanleyat 70'minutes
  • 33Fondop-Talom
  • 7KosyloBooked at 31mins
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 6Garner
  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs
  • 32Hanley
Referee:
Chris O'Donnell
Attendance:
1,567

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

Booking

Ruairi Keating (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Rhys Healey.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Nathan Hotte.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. George Dowling replaces Jamie Reid.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) for a bad foul.

Booking

Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Raheem Hanley replaces Connor Thomson.

Booking

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Jamie Reid (Torquay United).

Second Half

Second Half begins Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

Booking

Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Sam Graham (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
