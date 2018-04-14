Match ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Torquay United v FC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Torquay
- 30Dorel
- 21Barnes
- 5McGinty
- 3Davis
- 26Balatoni
- 6Gowling
- 8Young
- 19ReidSubstituted forDowlingat 77'minutes
- 28HealeySubstituted forKeatingat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 29Lemonheigh-EvansBooked at 67mins
- 39Williams
Substitutes
- 10Keating
- 17O'Sullivan
- 18Klukowski
- 20Osborn
- 24Dowling
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 11McManusBooked at 73mins
- 21GrahamBooked at 16mins
- 22Collins
- 39Duckworth
- 31Maher
- 8HotteSubstituted forHibbsat 81'minutes
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forHanleyat 70'minutes
- 33Fondop-Talom
- 7KosyloBooked at 31mins
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 6Garner
- 10Oliver
- 13Nicholson
- 20Hibbs
- 32Hanley
- Referee:
- Chris O'Donnell
- Attendance:
- 1,567
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.
Booking
Ruairi Keating (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Rhys Healey.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Nathan Hotte.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. George Dowling replaces Jamie Reid.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) for a bad foul.
Booking
Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Raheem Hanley replaces Connor Thomson.
Booking
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Jamie Reid (Torquay United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Sam Graham (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.