Macclesfield Town 1-1 Leyton Orient

Champions-elect Macclesfield edged a step closer to promotion back to the Football League after a six-year absence despite being held to a draw by Leyton Orient.

The result saw the Silkmen move 13 points clear of second-placed Tranmere, who have five matches remaining, and they only need to collect three points from their final two games to go up as champions.

Macclesfield took a deserved lead after 17 minutes through Danny Whitaker after a knock down from Nathan Blissett found Mitch Hancox, who laid off for the midfielder to sidefoot home his 100th career goal.

Blissett almost doubled the home side's lead but his header was kept out by a stunning save by Dean Brill and the visitors capitalised on the missed opportunity to snatch a leveller three minutes before the break.

Macauley Bonne saw a header cleared off the line for a corner and when Macclesfield failed to clear their lines from the resulting set-piece, Josh Koroma was on hand to slam home the loose ball.

Chances were few and far between in the second period with Bonne and Jobi McAnuff both off-target for Orient and Whitehead firing wide from range for the hosts.

However, the visitors almost won it in the final minute when David Mooney rounded goalkeeper Shwan Jalal, only for a superb block on the line by David Fitzpatrick to secure a valuable point for Macclesfield.

