Macclesfield Town 1-1 Leyton Orient

Champions-elect Macclesfield edged a step closer to promotion back to the Football League after a six-year absence despite being held to a draw by Leyton Orient.

The result saw the Silkmen move 13 points clear of second-placed Tranmere, who have five matches remaining, and they only need to collect three points from their final two games to go up as champions.

Macclesfield took a deserved lead after 17 minutes through Danny Whitaker after a knock down from Nathan Blissett found Mitch Hancox, who laid off for the midfielder to sidefoot home his 100th career goal.

Blissett almost doubled the home side's lead but his header was kept out by a stunning save by Dean Brill and the visitors capitalised on the missed opportunity to snatch a leveller three minutes before the break.

Macauley Bonne saw a header cleared off the line for a corner and when Macclesfield failed to clear their lines from the resulting set-piece, Josh Koroma was on hand to slam home the loose ball.

Chances were few and far between in the second period with Bonne and Jobi McAnuff both off-target for Orient and Whitehead firing wide from range for the hosts.

However, the visitors almost won it in the final minute when David Mooney rounded goalkeeper Shwan Jalal, only for a superb block on the line by David Fitzpatrick to secure a valuable point for Macclesfield.

Report supplied by the Press Association.

Line-ups

Macclesfield

  • 1JalalBooked at 88mins
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 5Pilkington
  • 23Whitaker
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 4Lowe
  • 18WhiteheadSubstituted forKennedyat 89'minutes
  • 17EvansSubstituted forBurgessat 25'minutes
  • 16Hancox
  • 8Marsh
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 36Ling
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 31Adams
  • 3Widdowson
  • 5Elokobi
  • 7McAnuff
  • 23Clay
  • 26Brophy
  • 19KoromaSubstituted forMooneyat 61'minutes
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 4Lawless
  • 10Mooney
  • 14Judd
  • 25Happe
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
3,110

Live Text

Match ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Kieran Kennedy replaces Danny Whitehead.

Booking

Shwan Jalal (Macclesfield Town) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. David Mooney replaces Josh Koroma.

Second Half

Second Half begins Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 1. Josh Koroma (Leyton Orient).

Substitution

Substitution, Macclesfield Town. Scott Burgess replaces Callum Evans.

Goal!

Goal! Macclesfield Town 1, Leyton Orient 0. Danny Whitaker (Macclesfield Town).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
