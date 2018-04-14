Match ends, Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2.
Maidenhead United v Dover Athletic
Line-ups
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 5Massey
- 20Kilman
- 8Comley
- 3Steer
- 24Goodman
- 4Odametey
- 11Barratt
- 17CliftonSubstituted forPritchardat 86'minutes
- 19Upward
- 10HydeSubstituted forMarksat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Emmanuel
- 9Marks
- 12Owusu
- 14Pritchard
- 25Smith
Dover
- 1Walker
- 26Lokko
- 3Ilesanmi
- 11PinnockBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDanielat 65'minutes
- 6Essam
- 5Parry
- 8Brundle
- 4Gallifuoco
- 25JeffreySubstituted forAzeezat 81'minutes
- 28BellamySubstituted forOkosiemeat 90+1'minutes
- 17Bird
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 16Okosieme
- 18Nortey
- 23Daniel
- 30Azeez
- Referee:
- Simon Barrow
- Attendance:
- 1,155
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2. Max Kilman (Maidenhead United).
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ejiro Okosieme replaces Liam Bellamy.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Pritchard replaces Adrian Clifton.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Adebayo Azeez replaces Anthony Jeffrey.
Substitution
Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sean Marks replaces Jake Hyde.
Substitution
Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Mitchell Pinnock.
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Dover Athletic 2. Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2. Manny Parry (Dover Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United).
Goal!
Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Anthony Jeffrey (Dover Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 0.
Booking
Mitchell Pinnock (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
