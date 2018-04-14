National League
Maidenhead United3Dover2

Maidenhead United v Dover Athletic

Line-ups

Maidenhead United

  • 1Pentney
  • 5Massey
  • 20Kilman
  • 8Comley
  • 3Steer
  • 24Goodman
  • 4Odametey
  • 11Barratt
  • 17CliftonSubstituted forPritchardat 86'minutes
  • 19Upward
  • 10HydeSubstituted forMarksat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Emmanuel
  • 9Marks
  • 12Owusu
  • 14Pritchard
  • 25Smith

Dover

  • 1Walker
  • 26Lokko
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 11PinnockBooked at 18minsSubstituted forDanielat 65'minutes
  • 6Essam
  • 5Parry
  • 8Brundle
  • 4Gallifuoco
  • 25JeffreySubstituted forAzeezat 81'minutes
  • 28BellamySubstituted forOkosiemeat 90+1'minutes
  • 17Bird

Substitutes

  • 2Passley
  • 16Okosieme
  • 18Nortey
  • 23Daniel
  • 30Azeez
Referee:
Simon Barrow
Attendance:
1,155

Live Text

Match ends, Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 3, Dover Athletic 2. Max Kilman (Maidenhead United).

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Ejiro Okosieme replaces Liam Bellamy.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Harry Pritchard replaces Adrian Clifton.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Adebayo Azeez replaces Anthony Jeffrey.

Substitution

Substitution, Maidenhead United. Sean Marks replaces Jake Hyde.

Substitution

Substitution, Dover Athletic. Kadell Daniel replaces Mitchell Pinnock.

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Dover Athletic 2. Ryan Upward (Maidenhead United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 2. Manny Parry (Dover Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Dover Athletic 1. Jake Hyde (Maidenhead United).

Goal!

Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 1. Anthony Jeffrey (Dover Athletic).

Second Half

Second Half begins Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Maidenhead United 0, Dover Athletic 0.

Booking

Mitchell Pinnock (Dover Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
