National League
Woking0Bromley2

Woking 0-2 Bromley

Woking remain in relegation danger after Bromley returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory.

The away side took the lead just after the half-hour mark as George Porter's long throw caused chaos in the home box. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter tipped the ball towards the back post and Jordan Higgs scored with a diving header.

Roger Johnson doubled the visitors' lead as he prodded home a loose ball from close range for his first goal of the season.

And the visitors held on to sit six points outside the play-off places with four matches remaining.

Woking have just two games remaining and are one point above the relegation zone.

Report supplied by Press Association

Line-ups

Woking

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Ramsay
  • 3Ralph
  • 12Carter
  • 8IsaacBooked at 71minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 78'minutes
  • 5Staunton
  • 11Charles-CookSubstituted forSaraivaat 76'minutes
  • 15Wynter
  • 20Grego-Cox
  • 22Ferdinand
  • 23Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 14Saraiva
  • 18Mason
  • 21Young
  • 29Edwards

Bromley

  • 1Gregory
  • 2DunneBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWoolfendenat 61'minutes
  • 6Holland
  • 17Wanadio
  • 14Higgs
  • 8RaymondBooked at 11mins
  • 16Sterling
  • 18PorterSubstituted forDennisat 81'minutes
  • 19Johnson
  • 21SutherlandBooked at 72mins
  • 25BugielBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHanlanat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Rees
  • 9Hanlan
  • 10Dennis
  • 15Johnson
  • 23Woolfenden
Referee:
Adam Penwell
Attendance:
2,027

Live Text

Match ends, Woking 0, Bromley 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Woking 0, Bromley 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Louis Dennis replaces George Porter.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Chez Isaac.

Substitution

Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Regan Charles-Cook.

Booking

Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Chez Isaac (Woking) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Brandon Hanlan replaces Omar Bugiel.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 2. Roger Johnson (Bromley).

Booking

Omar Bugiel (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Bromley. Luke Woolfenden replaces Alan Dunne.

Booking

Alan Dunne (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Woking 0, Bromley 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Woking 0, Bromley 1.

Goal!

Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 1. Jordan Higgs (Bromley).

Booking

Frankie Raymond (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4222101073423176
3Sutton United4321101263501373
4Boreham Wood4419151058431572
5Fylde4420111381552671
6Aldershot4319141061491271
7Wrexham441718949381169
8Dover4318131257401767
9Ebbsfleet421716957461167
10Bromley4217121367501763
11Dag & Red421711146254862
12Maidenhead United421413155762-555
13Gateshead4212181257461154
14Leyton Orient421412165453154
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh431217146168-753
17Solihull Moors431311194554-950
18Maidstone United441214184963-1450
19Hartlepool431213184961-1249
20Woking44129235273-2145
21Barrow421014184860-1244
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243974-3534
24Guiseley41612233575-4030
View full National League table

Top Stories