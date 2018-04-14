Match ends, Woking 0, Bromley 2.
Woking 0-2 Bromley
-
- From the section Conference
Woking remain in relegation danger after Bromley returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory.
The away side took the lead just after the half-hour mark as George Porter's long throw caused chaos in the home box. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter tipped the ball towards the back post and Jordan Higgs scored with a diving header.
Roger Johnson doubled the visitors' lead as he prodded home a loose ball from close range for his first goal of the season.
And the visitors held on to sit six points outside the play-off places with four matches remaining.
Woking have just two games remaining and are one point above the relegation zone.
Report supplied by Press Association
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 2Ramsay
- 3Ralph
- 12Carter
- 8IsaacBooked at 71minsSubstituted forEdwardsat 78'minutes
- 5Staunton
- 11Charles-CookSubstituted forSaraivaat 76'minutes
- 15Wynter
- 20Grego-Cox
- 22Ferdinand
- 23Cook
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 14Saraiva
- 18Mason
- 21Young
- 29Edwards
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 2DunneBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWoolfendenat 61'minutes
- 6Holland
- 17Wanadio
- 14Higgs
- 8RaymondBooked at 11mins
- 16Sterling
- 18PorterSubstituted forDennisat 81'minutes
- 19Johnson
- 21SutherlandBooked at 72mins
- 25BugielBooked at 67minsSubstituted forHanlanat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Rees
- 9Hanlan
- 10Dennis
- 15Johnson
- 23Woolfenden
- Referee:
- Adam Penwell
- Attendance:
- 2,027
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 0, Bromley 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Louis Dennis replaces George Porter.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jonathan Edwards replaces Chez Isaac.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Fabio Saraiva replaces Regan Charles-Cook.
Booking
Frankie Sutherland (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Chez Isaac (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Brandon Hanlan replaces Omar Bugiel.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 2. Roger Johnson (Bromley).
Booking
Omar Bugiel (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bromley. Luke Woolfenden replaces Alan Dunne.
Booking
Alan Dunne (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 0, Bromley 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 0, Bromley 1.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 0, Bromley 1. Jordan Higgs (Bromley).
Booking
Frankie Raymond (Bromley) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.