Woking 0-2 Bromley

Woking remain in relegation danger after Bromley returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory.

The away side took the lead just after the half-hour mark as George Porter's long throw caused chaos in the home box. Goalkeeper Nathan Baxter tipped the ball towards the back post and Jordan Higgs scored with a diving header.

Roger Johnson doubled the visitors' lead as he prodded home a loose ball from close range for his first goal of the season.

And the visitors held on to sit six points outside the play-off places with four matches remaining.

Woking have just two games remaining and are one point above the relegation zone.

Report supplied by Press Association