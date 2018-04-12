Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge

From the section

Wrexham are hoping to restart their play-off push against Dagenham & Redbridge after four winless games.

James Jennings is likely to continue his recovery whilst James Hurst is pushing for his first start back.

John Still will assess Andre Boucard and Chike Kandi ahead of Saturday's game whilst Elliot Justham and Tyrique Hyde remain long-term absentees.

Wrexham poor recent run has seen them drop to seventh, two points ahead of Dover, whilst Dagenham are 11th.