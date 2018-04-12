National League
Wrexham15:00Dag & Red
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Dagenham & Redbridge

Wrexham are hoping to restart their play-off push against Dagenham & Redbridge after four winless games.

James Jennings is likely to continue his recovery whilst James Hurst is pushing for his first start back.

John Still will assess Andre Boucard and Chike Kandi ahead of Saturday's game whilst Elliot Justham and Tyrique Hyde remain long-term absentees.

Wrexham poor recent run has seen them drop to seventh, two points ahead of Dover, whilst Dagenham are 11th.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 14th April 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town12:30Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BarrowBarrow15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00ChesterChester
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • WokingWoking15:00BromleyBromley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield432510862451785
2Tranmere4121101071422973
3Sutton United422191262491372
4Fylde4320111281542771
5Aldershot421914961471471
6Boreham Wood4318151055411469
7Wrexham431718848361269
8Dover4218131155371867
9Ebbsfleet411616956461064
10Bromley4116121365501560
11Dag & Red411611146053759
12Gateshead4112171255451053
13Leyton Orient411411165352153
14Eastleigh421217136166-553
15Halifax431314164755-853
16Maidenhead United411313155460-652
17Hartlepool421212184860-1248
18Solihull Moors421211194253-1147
19Maidstone United431114184863-1547
20Woking43129225271-1945
21Barrow411014174859-1144
22Torquay42910233967-2837
23Chester43713233771-3434
24Guiseley40612223472-3830
View full National League table

Top Stories