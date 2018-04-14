Greenock Morton v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Morton
- 20Brennan
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 26Iredale
- 15Tiffoney
- 3Murdoch
- 14Harkins
- 17Russell
- 18Baird
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 7Oliver
- 10Thomson
- 21Langan
- 23Fraser
- 25Ross
- 28Purdue
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 14Jacobs
- 12Thomson
- 16Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 8Rankin
- 9Lyle
- 17Murray
- 18Fergusson
- 21Carmichael
- 25Leighfield
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match report to follow.