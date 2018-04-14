Scottish Championship
Morton15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Brennan
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 26Iredale
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 3Murdoch
  • 14Harkins
  • 17Russell
  • 18Baird
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Thomson
  • 21Langan
  • 23Fraser
  • 25Ross
  • 28Purdue

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 14Jacobs
  • 12Thomson
  • 16Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 8Rankin
  • 9Lyle
  • 17Murray
  • 18Fergusson
  • 21Carmichael
  • 25Leighfield
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331311946341250
6Inverness CT31128114134744
7Queen of Sth331110125052-243
8Falkirk32911123745-838
9Dumbarton3279162448-2430
10Brechin3204281973-544
View full Scottish Championship table

