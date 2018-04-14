Inverness CT v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 16Calder
- 5Warren
- 22McKay
- 17Seedorf
- 10Doran Cogan
- 11Vigurs
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 14Oakley
- 8Austin
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 15Mulraney
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- 33Harper
Dumbarton
- 1Gallacher
- 5Gallagher
- 55Barr
- 4Dowie
- 3McLaughlin
- 24Nisbet
- 8Wilson
- 14Hutton
- 25Stirling
- 21Handling
- 7Gallagher
Substitutes
- 9Stewart
- 10Walsh
- 15Hill
- 19Ewings
- 20Froxylias
- 31Burt
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match report to follow.