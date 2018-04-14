Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness CT v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 16Calder
  • 5Warren
  • 22McKay
  • 17Seedorf
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14Oakley
  • 8Austin

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 15Mulraney
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
  • 33Harper

Dumbarton

  • 1Gallacher
  • 5Gallagher
  • 55Barr
  • 4Dowie
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 24Nisbet
  • 8Wilson
  • 14Hutton
  • 25Stirling
  • 21Handling
  • 7Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 9Stewart
  • 10Walsh
  • 15Hill
  • 19Ewings
  • 20Froxylias
  • 31Burt
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331311946341250
6Inverness CT31128114134744
7Queen of Sth331110125052-243
8Falkirk32911123745-838
9Dumbarton3279162448-2430
10Brechin3204281973-544
