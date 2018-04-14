Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd15:00Falkirk
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Dundee United v Falkirk

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 2Murdoch
  • 91Mohsni
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 16Flood
  • 7McMullan
  • 8McDonald
  • 11King
  • 9Mikkelsen

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 10Fraser
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 20Briels
  • 25Lewis
  • 28Smith
  • 43Glass

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 44Watson
  • 3McGhee
  • 16Tumilty
  • 45Welsh
  • 10Sibbald
  • 7Taiwo
  • 42Robson
  • 14Longridge
  • 22Jakubiak

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 5Grant
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 18Hazard
  • 20O'Hara
  • 21Blair
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren32224660322870
2Livingston321610653341958
3Dunfermline331410950331752
4Dundee Utd32157104439552
5Morton331311946341250
6Inverness CT31128114134744
7Queen of Sth331110125052-243
8Falkirk32911123745-838
9Dumbarton3279162448-2430
10Brechin3204281973-544
