Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Brechin City

Dunfermline Athletic moved to within four points of second place in the Championship after a comfortable home win over relegated Brechin City.

The Pars took an early lead when Lee Ashcroft smashed a shot past goalkeeper Graeme Smith from Fraser Aird's corner.

Aird added the second with an exquisite lofted shot before the break.

Andy Ryan headed home the hosts' third from an Aird cross and Kallum Higginbotham converted a penalty after Willie Dyer had fouled Danny Armstrong.

Brechin, still without a league win all season, forced a couple of saves from Lee Robinson at 2-0 down with Jordan Sinclair and James Craigen denied.

Dunfermline remain well placed to finish in the top four and progress to the promotion play-offs.