Scottish Championship
Dunfermline4Brechin0

Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Brechin City

By Jim Spence

BBC Sport at East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic moved to within four points of second place in the Championship after a comfortable home win over relegated Brechin City.

The Pars took an early lead when Lee Ashcroft smashed a shot past goalkeeper Graeme Smith from Fraser Aird's corner.

Aird added the second with an exquisite lofted shot before the break.

Andy Ryan headed home the hosts' third from an Aird cross and Kallum Higginbotham converted a penalty after Willie Dyer had fouled Danny Armstrong.

Brechin, still without a league win all season, forced a couple of saves from Lee Robinson at 2-0 down with Jordan Sinclair and James Craigen denied.

Dunfermline remain well placed to finish in the top four and progress to the promotion play-offs.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 26VincentSubstituted forCardleat 74'minutes
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Aird
  • 9McManusSubstituted forRyanat 53'minutes
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forArmstrongat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 16Ryan
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Brechin

  • 1Smith
  • 15Spark
  • 29Smith
  • 20Crighton
  • 3Dyer
  • 6Dale
  • 8GrahamSubstituted forLynasat 62'minutes
  • 7Tapping
  • 21SinclairSubstituted forMorrisonat 79'minutes
  • 18OrsiSubstituted forMackinat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 10Layne

Substitutes

  • 11Watt
  • 14Lynas
  • 16Morrison
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Mackin
  • 26Costello
Referee:
John McKendrick
Attendance:
4,898

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0.

Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callumn Morrison (Brechin City).

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Aron Lynas (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Callumn Morrison replaces Jordan Sinclair.

Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces James Vincent.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Brechin City 0. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong replaces Nicky Clark.

Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Finn Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Brechin City. Dylan Mackin replaces Kalvin Orsi.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Dale.

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).

Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).

Isaac Layne (Brechin City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Declan McManus.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren33225660322871
2Livingston331611653341959
3Dunfermline341510954332155
4Dundee Utd33167104539655
5Morton3413111046351150
6Inverness CT321381146351147
7Queen of Sth341210125152-146
8Falkirk33911133746-938
9Dumbarton3379172553-2830
10Brechin3304291977-584
View full Scottish Championship table

