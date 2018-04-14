Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0.
Dunfermline Athletic 4-0 Brechin City
Dunfermline Athletic moved to within four points of second place in the Championship after a comfortable home win over relegated Brechin City.
The Pars took an early lead when Lee Ashcroft smashed a shot past goalkeeper Graeme Smith from Fraser Aird's corner.
Aird added the second with an exquisite lofted shot before the break.
Andy Ryan headed home the hosts' third from an Aird cross and Kallum Higginbotham converted a penalty after Willie Dyer had fouled Danny Armstrong.
Brechin, still without a league win all season, forced a couple of saves from Lee Robinson at 2-0 down with Jordan Sinclair and James Craigen denied.
Dunfermline remain well placed to finish in the top four and progress to the promotion play-offs.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Martin
- 7Higginbotham
- 26VincentSubstituted forCardleat 74'minutes
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 9McManusSubstituted forRyanat 53'minutes
- 10ClarkSubstituted forArmstrongat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 16Ryan
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Brechin
- 1Smith
- 15Spark
- 29Smith
- 20Crighton
- 3Dyer
- 6Dale
- 8GrahamSubstituted forLynasat 62'minutes
- 7Tapping
- 21SinclairSubstituted forMorrisonat 79'minutes
- 18OrsiSubstituted forMackinat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 10Layne
Substitutes
- 11Watt
- 14Lynas
- 16Morrison
- 19O'Neil
- 22Mackin
- 26Costello
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 4,898
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0.
Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callumn Morrison (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Brechin City 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Aron Lynas (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Callumn Morrison replaces Jordan Sinclair.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Dylan Mackin (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces James Vincent.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Brechin City 0. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Daniel Armstrong replaces Nicky Clark.
Attempt saved. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).
Willie Dyer (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Aron Lynas replaces Finn Graham.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Dylan Mackin replaces Kalvin Orsi.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by James Dale.
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Brechin City).
Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City).
Isaac Layne (Brechin City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andy Ryan replaces Declan McManus.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.