St Mirren 0-0 Livingston

St Mirren have won promotion to the top flight after their goalless draw with Livingston confirmed the Buddies as Scottish Championship winners.
Jack Ross's side needed only to avoid defeat against nearest challengers Livi to obtain an unassailable lead.
Lewis Morgan fired against the post for the hosts in the first half and there were few chances in the second.
David Hopkin's Livingston remain second and are all but sure of a promotion play-off place.
They now lead Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United by four points while fifth-placed Greenock Morton can no longer catch Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle have only a slim chance of doing so.
Ross, who took over in 2016, guides St Mirren back to the Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2015.
The home side were keen to make up for the disappointing defeat in midweek at Dundee United and started the match on the front foot.
Morgan collected a pass from captain Stephen McGinn before drifting in from the left wing. The Livingston defence were in his wake as he bore down on goal and thundered a shot that goalkeeper Neil Alexander managed to fingertip on to the inside of the post before the ball was cleared.
Kyle Magennis was next to try his luck but his angled effort drifted just over.
Livingston slowly eased their way into the game. Alan Lithgow had a shot deflected wide and Declan Gallagher connected with a header at the back post that ended up in the arms of keeper Craig Samson.
St Mirren, though, continued to push forward with Morgan, who rejoined the club on loan after signing for Celtic in January, at the forefront of their good attacking play.
The midfielder sent a teasing deep cross into the Livingston box that was met by Gary MacKenzie but the defender could not quite bundle the ball over the line.
The second half was a very tense affair with neither side able to make the breakthrough but that was enough for St Mirren to be crowned champions and ensure they will take their place in the 2018- 19 back Premiership.
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 6MacKenzie
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 18Flynn
- 11SmithBooked at 40minsSubstituted forHippolyteat 86'minutes
- 10Morgan
- 27MullenSubstituted forReillyat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 9Sutton
- 15Baird
- 16McShane
- 20Reilly
- 21Stewart
- 29Hippolyte
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De VitaBooked at 34minsSubstituted forMullinat 72'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 19FrizzellSubstituted forCaddenat 47'minutes
- 3Longridge
- 9Hardie
- 18MillerSubstituted forThompsonat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 24Thompson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 6,172
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Livingston 0.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Josh Mullin.
Foul by Myles Hippolyte (St. Mirren).
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Myles Hippolyte replaces Cameron Smith.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).
Attempt blocked. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Gavin Reilly replaces Daniel Mullen.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Josh Mullin replaces Raffaele De Vita.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicky Cadden (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Foul by Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jordan Thompson replaces Lee Miller because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Nicky Cadden replaces Adam Frizzell.
Second Half
Second Half begins St. Mirren 0, Livingston 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, St. Mirren 0, Livingston 0.
Gary MacKenzie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Raffaele De Vita (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Daniel Mullen (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.