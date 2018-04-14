St Mirren 0-0 Livingston

There were no goals in Paisley but it did not prevent St Mirren securing the title

St Mirren have won promotion to the top flight after their goalless draw with Livingston confirmed the Buddies as Scottish Championship winners.

Jack Ross's side needed only to avoid defeat against nearest challengers Livi to obtain an unassailable lead.

Lewis Morgan fired against the post for the hosts in the first half and there were few chances in the second.

David Hopkin's Livingston remain second and are all but sure of a promotion play-off place.

They now lead Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee United by four points while fifth-placed Greenock Morton can no longer catch Livingston and Inverness Caledonian Thistle have only a slim chance of doing so.

Ross, who took over in 2016, guides St Mirren back to the Premiership, from which they were relegated in 2015.

The home side were keen to make up for the disappointing defeat in midweek at Dundee United and started the match on the front foot.

Morgan collected a pass from captain Stephen McGinn before drifting in from the left wing. The Livingston defence were in his wake as he bore down on goal and thundered a shot that goalkeeper Neil Alexander managed to fingertip on to the inside of the post before the ball was cleared.

Kyle Magennis was next to try his luck but his angled effort drifted just over.

Livingston slowly eased their way into the game. Alan Lithgow had a shot deflected wide and Declan Gallagher connected with a header at the back post that ended up in the arms of keeper Craig Samson.

St Mirren, though, continued to push forward with Morgan, who rejoined the club on loan after signing for Celtic in January, at the forefront of their good attacking play.

The midfielder sent a teasing deep cross into the Livingston box that was met by Gary MacKenzie but the defender could not quite bundle the ball over the line.

The second half was a very tense affair with neither side able to make the breakthrough but that was enough for St Mirren to be crowned champions and ensure they will take their place in the 2018- 19 back Premiership.