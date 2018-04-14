Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Airdrieonians v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Leighton
- 5BrownlieBooked at 55mins
- 4MacDonald
- 3Edwards
- 6Brown
- 8ConroySubstituted forFryat 77'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 11Brown
- 7Hastie
- 9Carrick
- 10Russell
Substitutes
- 12Fry
- 14Truesdale
- 15Cowie
- 17Muir
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2Reid
- 4Perry
- 5BaurBooked at 73mins
- 3McLaughlin
- 8McLeishSubstituted forGallagherat 58'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 11McLean
- 6DavidsonBooked at 55mins
- 7FisherSubstituted forScullionat 68'minutes
- 9VictoriaSubstituted forWattersat 57'minutes
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14Hopkins
- 15Gallagher
- 16Guthrie
- 17Potts
- 18Watters
- 19Scullion
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 826
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Albion Rovers 0.
Attempt saved. Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Albion Rovers 0. Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Hastie following a fast break.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Booking
Tom Fry (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Fry (Airdrieonians).
Jamie Gallagher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Ryan Watters (Albion Rovers) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Cameron Russell.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Tom Fry replaces Ryan Conroy because of an injury.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Attempt blocked. Conor Scullion (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians).
Ross Davidson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Daniel Baur.
Cameron Russell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Reid (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Gary Fisher because of an injury.
Delay in match Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Adam Brown (Airdrieonians).
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).
Alan Reid (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Jamie Gallagher replaces Craig McLeish.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Ryan Watters replaces Joao Pereira Victoria.
Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).