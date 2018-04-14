Scottish League One
East Fife0Arbroath5

East Fife v Arbroath

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 17Allardice
  • 4KaneBooked at 74mins
  • 16Livingstone
  • 20KnoxSubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
  • 12McManusSubstituted forWilkieat 45'minutes
  • 15Millar
  • 8Slattery
  • 19Thomson
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 11Wilkie
  • 14Jones
  • 18Young

Arbroath

  • 1Hutton
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3HamiltonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLinnat 69'minutes
  • 8McKennaSubstituted forYuleat 70'minutes
  • 5Martin
  • 6WhatleySubstituted forKaderat 69'minutes
  • 11Swankie
  • 7Gold
  • 10Wallace
  • 9McIntosh

Substitutes

  • 12Linn
  • 14Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Denholm
  • 17Yule
  • 18Skelly
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
554

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, East Fife 0, Arbroath 5.

Full Time

Second Half ends, East Fife 0, Arbroath 5.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Jones (East Fife).

Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Livingstone (East Fife).

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 5. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Omar Kader (Arbroath) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Chris Kane (East Fife) for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Wilkie.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Blair Yule replaces Michael McKenna.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Mark Whatley.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Colin Hamilton.

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robert Jones (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 4. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Matthew Knox.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.

Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 3. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavin Swankie.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr34234789404973
2Raith Rovers34218565323371
3Arbroath341681068482056
4Alloa341681054421256
5Stranraer34155145561-650
6East Fife34133184763-1642
7Airdrieonians341011134556-1141
8Forfar34104203763-2634
9Albion3476215678-2227
10Queen's Park3469193871-3327
