Match ends, East Fife 0, Arbroath 5.
East Fife v Arbroath
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21MacKenzie
- 2Dunsmore
- 17Allardice
- 4KaneBooked at 74mins
- 16Livingstone
- 20KnoxSubstituted forJonesat 60'minutes
- 12McManusSubstituted forWilkieat 45'minutes
- 15Millar
- 8Slattery
- 19Thomson
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 11Wilkie
- 14Jones
- 18Young
Arbroath
- 1Hutton
- 2Little
- 4O'Brien
- 3HamiltonBooked at 65minsSubstituted forLinnat 69'minutes
- 8McKennaSubstituted forYuleat 70'minutes
- 5Martin
- 6WhatleySubstituted forKaderat 69'minutes
- 11Swankie
- 7Gold
- 10Wallace
- 9McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Linn
- 14Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Denholm
- 17Yule
- 18Skelly
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 554
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 0, Arbroath 5.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robert Jones (East Fife).
Omar Kader (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Livingstone (East Fife).
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 5. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Omar Kader (Arbroath) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Chris Kane (East Fife) for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Wilkie.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Blair Yule replaces Michael McKenna.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Omar Kader replaces Mark Whatley.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Colin Hamilton.
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Booking
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Jones (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Colin Hamilton (Arbroath).
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kieran Millar (East Fife).
Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 4. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ryan Wallace with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Matthew Knox.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Aaron Dunsmore.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Wallace (Arbroath).
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Kane (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Kane (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Arbroath 3. Leighton McIntosh (Arbroath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gavin Swankie.