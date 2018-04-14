Match ends, Ayr United 1, Stranraer 2.
Ayr United v Stranraer
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 14Ferguson
- 28Bell
- 5Rose
- 26ReidSubstituted forMcGuffieat 13'minutesSubstituted forMoffatat 86'minutes
- 8Crawford
- 16Adams
- 27Kerr
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcDaidat 66'minutes
- 17ShanklandBooked at 32mins
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 7Moffat
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 19Hare-Reid
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 2Robertson
- 22HamillBooked at 64mins
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 20LyonSubstituted forElliottat 66'minutes
- 16Turner
- 10Agnew
- 3MacPhersonSubstituted forHawkshawat 73'minutes
- 11Anderson
- 14OkohSubstituted forScottat 57'minutesBooked at 60mins
Substitutes
- 4Barron
- 6Hawkshaw
- 9Scott
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 25Dykes
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 2,323
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Stranraer 2.
Foul by Steven Bell (Ayr United).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Michael Moffat replaces Craig McGuffie.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Stranraer 2. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Jamie Adams (Ayr United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Stranraer. Kyle Turner draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Attempt blocked. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Dean Hawkshaw replaces Cameron MacPherson.
Hand ball by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Gavin Scott (Stranraer) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Ayr United).
Mark Kerr (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Declan McDaid replaces Alan Forrest.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Cameron Elliott replaces Ross Lyon.
Booking
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Foul by Craig Moore (Ayr United).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gavin Scott (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Adams (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Scott (Stranraer).
Hand ball by Gavin Scott (Stranraer).
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Gavin Scott replaces Stephen Okoh.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Agnew (Stranraer).
Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).