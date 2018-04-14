Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.
Raith Rovers v Queen's Park
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3McHattie
- 11Barr
- 8Robertson
- 4HerronSubstituted forMatthewsat 50'minutes
- 19Zanatta
- 9BuchananSubstituted forFurtadoat 83'minutes
- 10VaughanSubstituted forHendryat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Spence
- 12Matthews
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 18McKay
- 20Hendry
- 21Furtado
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 6McGheeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLeitchat 47'minutes
- 5Cummins
- 7BradySubstituted forDonnellyat 71'minutes
- 2Millen
- 10Galt
- 11Burns
- 4Fotheringham
- 3Gibson
- 8McVeySubstituted forOrrat 79'minutes
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Donnelly
- 14Orr
- 15Docherty
- 16Leitch
- 17Mortimer
- 18Ruth
- 19Miller
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 1,391
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Willis Furtado replaces Liam Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Regan Hendry replaces Lewis Vaughan.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces Conor McVey.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Matthews.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Donnelly replaces Anton Brady.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews replaces John Herron.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Graeme Smith.
Attempt saved. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Robbie Leitch replaces Lewis McGhee.
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.
Hand ball by Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park).
Booking
Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Queen's Park 0. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.
Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Thomson.