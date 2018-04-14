Scottish League One
Raith Rovers2Queen's Park0

Raith Rovers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Smith
  • 2Thomson
  • 14Davidson
  • 5Murray
  • 3McHattie
  • 11Barr
  • 8Robertson
  • 4HerronSubstituted forMatthewsat 50'minutes
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9BuchananSubstituted forFurtadoat 83'minutes
  • 10VaughanSubstituted forHendryat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Spence
  • 12Matthews
  • 16Court
  • 17Brian
  • 18McKay
  • 20Hendry
  • 21Furtado

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 6McGheeBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLeitchat 47'minutes
  • 5Cummins
  • 7BradySubstituted forDonnellyat 71'minutes
  • 2Millen
  • 10Galt
  • 11Burns
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 3Gibson
  • 8McVeySubstituted forOrrat 79'minutes
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Donnelly
  • 14Orr
  • 15Docherty
  • 16Leitch
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18Ruth
  • 19Miller
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
1,391

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt saved. Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Attempt saved. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Willis Furtado replaces Liam Buchanan.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Regan Hendry replaces Lewis Vaughan.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Thomas Orr replaces Conor McVey.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Ross Matthews.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Attempt missed. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Donnelly replaces Anton Brady.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kevin McHattie.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews replaces John Herron.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Graeme Smith.

Attempt saved. Anton Brady (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Robbie Leitch replaces Lewis McGhee.

Second Half

Second Half begins Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0.

Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Queen's Park 0. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.

Hand ball by Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park).

Booking

Lewis McGhee (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Queen's Park 0. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jason Thomson.

Foul by Anton Brady (Queen's Park).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Millen.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr34234789404973
2Raith Rovers34218565323371
3Arbroath341681068482056
4Alloa341681054421256
5Stranraer34155145561-650
6East Fife34133184763-1642
7Airdrieonians341011134556-1141
8Forfar34104203763-2634
9Albion3476215678-2227
10Queen's Park3469193871-3327
