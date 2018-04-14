Scottish League One
Forfar0Alloa1

Forfar Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 3Whyte
  • 4Munro
  • 5Travis
  • 2Bain
  • 6MacKintosh
  • 8Dingwall
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson
  • 7AitkenSubstituted forHurstat 61'minutes
  • 11PetersSubstituted forBrotherstonat 38'minutesSubstituted forMaciverat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hurst
  • 14Maciver
  • 15McNaughton
  • 16Brotherston
  • 17Allan
  • 18Starkey
  • 21Adam

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCartBooked at 90mins
  • 3Crane
  • 7CawleyBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSmithat 84'minutes
  • 6FlemingSubstituted forCrossanat 77'minutes
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11FlanniganBooked at 65mins
  • 9StewartBooked at 78minsSubstituted forRentonat 88'minutes
  • 10Kirkpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Smith
  • 15Crossan
  • 16Meggatt
  • 18Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
533

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 1.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Dismissal

Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Ross Stewart.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Paul Crossan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Callum Smith replaces Kevin Cawley.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Garry Fleming.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Dean Brotherston.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Callum Crane.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Booking

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for dangerous play.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Matthew Aitken because of an injury.

Delay in match Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.

Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr34234789404973
2Raith Rovers34218565323371
3Arbroath341681068482056
4Alloa341681054421256
5Stranraer34155145561-650
6East Fife34133184763-1642
7Airdrieonians341011134556-1141
8Forfar34104203763-2634
9Albion3476215678-2227
10Queen's Park3469193871-3327
