Peterhead15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 22McIlduff
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 12Smith
  • 33Gibson
  • 20Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 3Robertson
  • 4Norris
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 14McLean
  • 15Johnston
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Gilfillan
  • 3Hornby
  • 7Cox
  • 6Miller
  • 8Malcolm
  • 11Buchanan
  • 10Smith
  • 9Sheerin

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14Swann
  • 15McInally
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Muirhead
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Scott Millar

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose33217556342270
2Peterhead33214875383767
3Stirling331661158461254
4Stenhousemuir311461150401048
5Elgin33145145258-647
6Clyde33129124646045
7Annan Athletic331011124237541
8Edinburgh City3378183456-2229
9Berwick3178162655-2929
10Cowdenbeath33410192352-2922
