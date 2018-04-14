Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir3Annan Athletic2

Stenhousemuir v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 2Meechan
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Paton
  • 11CookBooked at 79minsSubstituted forMurrayat 82'minutes
  • 7FernsSubstituted forMarshat 90+2'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9McMenaminSubstituted forLongworthat 82'minutes
  • 10Dallas

Substitutes

  • 12Marsh
  • 14Scott
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Murray
  • 17McMinn
  • 18Longworth

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2BrannanBooked at 84mins
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Horne
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forSalkeldat 80'minutes
  • 4Henry
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 7MoxonSubstituted forO'Keefeat 55'minutes
  • 10HendersonSubstituted forArmourat 70'minutes
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Armour
  • 15O'Keefe
  • 16Salkeld
  • 17Hooper
  • 18Hannay
  • 19Creaney
Referee:
David Lowe
Attendance:
378

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Annan Athletic 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 3, Annan Athletic 2.

Booking

David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. David Marsh replaces Eddie Ferns.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 3, Annan Athletic 2. Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Alex Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Brannan (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Jamie Longworth replaces Colin McMenamin.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Alan Cook.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Cameron Salkeld replaces Scott Roberts.

Booking

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir).

Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Jack Brannan.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Blair Henderson.

Attempt missed. Jamie Henry (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Annan Athletic 2. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Blair Henderson.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Conor O'Keefe replaces Owen Moxon.

Attempt missed. Andrew Dallas (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stenhousemuir 2, Annan Athletic 1. Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Stenhousemuir. Andrew Dallas draws a foul in the penalty area.

