Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Montrose v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 76mins
- 15Ballantyne
- 2MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 80'minutes
- 17Redman
- 24Milne
- 3Steeves
- 23RennieSubstituted forFraserat 46'minutes
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 18Campbell
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 2Fleming
- 16WilsonBooked at 20mins
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 13Stewart
- 8Lavery
- 4Notman
- 11PhillipsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forThomsonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 21SeeSubstituted forMurrellat 29'minutes
- 17Hamilton
Substitutes
- 5McKinlay
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 14O'Kane
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away17
Live Text
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from more than 35 yards is too high.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Martin Rennie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.
Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.