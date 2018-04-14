Scottish League Two
Montrose1Berwick0

Montrose v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 76mins
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 2MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 80'minutes
  • 17Redman
  • 24Milne
  • 3Steeves
  • 23RennieSubstituted forFraserat 46'minutes
  • 10Templeman

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 9Fraser
  • 12Hay
  • 18Campbell

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Fleming
  • 16WilsonBooked at 20mins
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 13Stewart
  • 8Lavery
  • 4Notman
  • 11PhillipsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forThomsonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 21SeeSubstituted forMurrellat 29'minutes
  • 17Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 5McKinlay
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Murrell
  • 12Petkov
  • 14O'Kane
  • 18Simpson
  • 20Brennan
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away17

Live Text

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Booking

Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from more than 35 yards is too high.

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Gary Fraser replaces Martin Rennie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.

Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Attempt missed. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir321561153421151
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3278172656-3029
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
