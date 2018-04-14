Scottish League Two
Elgin1Edinburgh City1

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 2EadieSubstituted forByrneat 80'minutes
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McHardy
  • 3McDonald
  • 7ReillyBooked at 37mins
  • 8Cameron
  • 6McGovern
  • 11FlanaganBooked at 86mins
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Smith
  • 15Whitehead
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Scott
  • 18Thomson
  • 21Ross

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 14Rodger
  • 10Beattie
  • 28Scullion
  • 7Thomson
  • 8BluesBooked at 64mins
  • 6Laird
  • 11GrimesBooked at 56minsSubstituted forWalkerat 65'minutes
  • 3Shiels
  • 17TaylorSubstituted forMclearat 84'minutes
  • 19ShepherdSubstituted forDunnat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Walker
  • 9Mclear
  • 12Hall
  • 18El Alagui
  • 20Morton
  • 22Dunn
  • 25Morrison
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
699

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Elgin City 1, Edinburgh City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Elgin City 1, Edinburgh City 1.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by John Dunn.

Foul by Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Calum Antell.

Attempt saved. Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. John Dunn replaces Scott Shepherd.

Booking

Nathan Flanagan (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nathan Flanagan (Elgin City).

Lewis Mclear (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Josh Walker.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Lewis Mclear replaces Graham Taylor.

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Cameron Eadie.

Attempt missed. Scott Shepherd (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Pat Scullion.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Josh Walker replaces Ashley Grimes.

Booking

Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Gareth Rodger.

Foul by Craig Beattie (Edinburgh City).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Craig Beattie.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose34227557342373
2Peterhead34224876383870
3Stirling341661259481154
4Stenhousemuir321561153421151
5Clyde34139124847148
6Elgin34146145359-648
7Annan Athletic341011134440441
8Edinburgh City3479183557-2230
9Berwick3278172656-3029
10Cowdenbeath34410202353-3022
