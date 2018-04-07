Paul Hanlon: Hibernian defender signs new contract to 2022

Paul Hanlon scored in Hibs' 2-0 victory over Partick Thistle a week ago

Experienced Hibernian centre-back Paul Hanlon has signed a new contract, tying him to the club until 2022.

The 28-year-old's previous deal had another year to run, but Hibs boss Neil Lennon has moved quickly to retain the services of the Easter Road stalwart.

"He's been very consistent this season," Lennon told BBC Scotland.

"He plays with great verve and great commitment and great quality. His experience and qualities are there for everyone to see."

Hanlon has spent his entire career at Easter Road, making his debut over a decade ago in January 2008, and amassing 336 appearances.

A boyhood Hibs fan, the defender was part of the squad that ended the club's 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup two years ago.

Having captained his country at under-20 level, he was called up to the Scotland senior squad last October by then-interim boss Malky Mackay.

Hanlon, who has featured on 34 occasions for Hibs this term, did not play in the friendly defeat by the Netherlands, and was not selected by Alex McLeish for the friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary.

"He's very unlucky not to be in the Scotland squad," Lennon said.

"Hopefully that'll come if he keeps playing the way he is."