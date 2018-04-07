Rayon Sports, Enyimba and Al Masry all secure Confed Cup advantage

African Confederation Cup trophy

Enyimba of Nigeria, Al Masry of Egypt and Rayon Sports of Rwanda are poised to reach the African Confederation Cup group stage, following the first leg of their play-off ties.

Enyimba recovered from the shock of conceding a second-minute goal in Johannesburg to draw 1-1 with Wits of South Africa on Friday.

Masry also drew 1-1 away, against Mounana of Gabon in Libreville, while Rayon trounced Mozambican visitors Costa do Sol 3-0 in Kigali despite finishing with 10 men.

It means both Enyimba and Masry can progress with goalless draws when they host the return matches on 17/18 April while Rayon can afford to lose their second leg by two goals and still qualify.

A dramatic start in South Africa saw veteran Daine Klate give Wits a second-minute lead only for Enyimba's Mustapha Ibrahim to equalise three minutes later.

Former African champions Enyimba looked dangerous during the opening half, but resorted to time wasting under pressure in the closing stages and two Nigerians were yellow-carded.

Ghana-born Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda made a string of fine saves to keep Wits at bay.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt fielded a near-full strength side to silence critics who believe he does not take African competitions seriously.

The South Africans have lost all five previous away matches in African club competitions and the Nigerians should exploit home advantage to secure a place in the last-16 group phase.

Enyimba are among four title contenders from Nigeria with Plateau United playing on Saturday and Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) and Akwa United a day later.

In Libreville, Ahmed Gomaa scored his third CAF goal this season to put Masry ahead against Mounana after 14 minutes.

But Egyptian goalkeeper Ahmed Masoud misjudged a corner 12 minutes into the second half and Abdou Atchabao took advantage to nod in the equaliser.

Mounana seem destined for a second overall loss to Egyptian opponents this season as they dropped to the Confederation Cup having been eliminated from the Champions League by Al Ahly.

In Kigali, Burundian Shabani Hussein bagged a brace and Kevin Muhire also scored as a Rayon side coached by Belgian Ivan Minneart built a big advantage over Costa.

Another Burundian, Pierrot Kwizera, was sent off on 82 minutes after a second booking when his team were two goals ahead.

Should Rayon qualify, they will be the first Rwandan club to reach the group stage of an African club competition.

African Confederation Cup play-off first legs:

Friday:

Mounana (Gabon) 1-1 Al Masry (Egypt)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 3-0 Costa do Sol (Mozambique)

Wits (South Africa) 1-1 Enyimba (Nigeria)

Saturday:

Generation Foot (Senegal) v Renaissance Berkane (Morocco)

Plateau Utd (Nigeria) v USM Alger (Algeria)

Saint George (Ethiopia) v CARA (Congo Brazzaville)

Songo (Mozambique) v Al Hilal Obied (Sudan)

Vita Club (DR Congo) v La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville)

Williamsville (Ivory Coast) v Deportivo Niafeng (Equatorial Guinea)

Young Africans (Tanzania) v Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia)

Zanaco (Zambia) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Sunday:

Aduana Stars (Ghana) v Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Al Hilal (Sudan) v Akwa Utd (Nigeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) v Belouizdad (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) v SuperSport Utd (South Africa)

MFM (Nigeria) v Djoliba (Mali)