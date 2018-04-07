Premier League stats: Liverpool, Everton, Pochettino, Allardyce, Bournemouth, Brighton

Mauricio Pochettino's debut Premier League match was as Southampton boss on 21 January 2013

Saturday's Merseyside derby ended in a drab goalless draw, Crystal Palace were denied victory by a late Bournemouth equaliser, and fourth-placed Spurs beat strugglers Stoke.

West Brom's survival hopes took a further hit as they drew with Swansea, Newcastle went 10th with a win at Leicester, Burnley tightened their grip on seventh as they beat Watford and Brighton drew with Huddersfield.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: