Rangers 4-0 Dundee: Graeme Murty says Alfredo Morelos booking is an 'injustice'

Alfredo Morelos went down in a collision with Elliot Parish, the Dundee goalkeeper

Rangers boss Graeme Murty criticised the booking shown to Alfredo Morelos for simulation in his side's 4-0 defeat of Dundee.

The Colombian went down after colliding with goalkeeper Elliot Parish, who was then replaced nursing a facial injury.

Morelos will now serve a one-match suspension, having received six yellow cards on Premiership duty.

"We all feel a degree of injustice about the booking," said Murty after his side moved second in the league.

"The goalkeeper has unfortunately felt the impact of his foot and how a referee can judge that a dive when the evidence is there for all to see is beyond me.

"I found it really hard to conduct myself as I believe a Rangers manager should. I've got 50,000 people wanting me to remonstrate with the referee and tell him exactly what I think.

"I believe a Rangers manager should behave with more decorum than that. But when the opportunity presents itself I'll tell the people in charge in no uncertain terms that I thought the decision was ludicrous."

Murty watched his side overtake Aberdeen in the table

Morelos was one of four scorers at Ibrox with fellow forward Kenny Miller getting the opener and wingers Jamie Murphy and Daniel Candeias on target late on.

"Kenny's put himself right in the frame for Celtic," Murty said of next Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"He added to the team, scored a goal obviously and he knows what it takes to play for this football club."

Meanwhile, Dundee manager Neil McCann was unhappy with Rangers defender Bruno Alves' second-half tackle on Craig Wighton.

"I have to say that was a disgusting challenge from Alves - a joke," said McCann. "I've got a boy who's just returning from a cruciate ligament and that's a scissor action.

"It is almost thigh-high. It's a yellow card but could easily have been red. It's a shocking challenge."