BBC Sport - West Brom 1-1 Swansea: Baggies boss Moore pleased with 'positive performance'
A positive performance and result – Baggies boss Moore
West Brom caretaker manager Darren Moore enjoys his first game in charge as his side ended a run of eight successive Premier League defeats with a 1-1 draw against Swansea.
