Manchester United deserve more respect says Jose Mourinho after beating City

United's win was the first time City had lost a Premier League game in which they were two or more goals ahead since October 2008

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United "deserve a bit more respect" after they fought back from two goals down to beat Manchester City and delay their neighbours' Premier League coronation.

Mourinho's side have received criticism for their performances under the Portuguese coach at times during his reign.

However, they produced a memorable turnaround at the Etihad to win 3-2.

"We deserve a bit more respect than people give," said the United boss.

"I think we are a bit better that what people think, the players are a bit better than what people think and I am a bit better than what people think."

A win for Manchester City would have been enough to secure the Premier League title on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side will now need to win at Tottenham next Saturday and hope Manchester United lose at home to West Brom the day after to be confirmed as Premier League champions next weekend.

Get more reaction as Manchester United stage stunning comeback

More to follow.