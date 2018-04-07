BBC Sport - Bournemouth 2-2 Crystal Palace: Eddie Howe pleased with 'valuable' point against Eagles
Howe pleased with 'valuable' point against Palace
Eddie Howe says he is "pretty pleased" after Bournemouth snatched an 89th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace to put them 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
