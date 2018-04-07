Scottish League One: Ayr United move five points clear of Raith Rovers

Lawrence Shankland scored his 29th goal of the season in Ayr's win

Ayr United extended their lead at the top of Scottish League One after they beat Airdrieonians and Raith Rovers were held to a draw.

The Honest Men recovered from a goal down to win 2-1, while Rovers drew 1-1 with Arbroath.

Alloa Athletic slipped below Arbroath into fourth on goal difference after losing 1-0 at home to Stranraer.

Forfar Athletic beat hosts Albion Rovers 1-0 and bottom side Queen's Park lost 3-2 against visitors East Fife.

Dale Carrick headed in from Luke Watt's free-kick in to give Airdrie an early lead against Ayr.

But Ian McCall's side quickly levelled through Robbie Crawford and Lawrence Shankland struck a second-half winner before Watt was sent off in stoppage time for picking up a second booking.

Liam Buchanan fired Raith in front from the penalty spot before half-time at Gayfield, but Leighton McIntosh's shot levelled matters with 16 minutes left.

Morgyn Neill notched the only goal as Stranraer left Alloa's Recreation Park with all three points.

Albion Rovers also sustained a narrow defeat after Josh Peters's stoppage-time strike for Forfar, who move seven points clear of their hosts.

At Hampden, East Fife moved into a two-goal lead after 16 minutes as Connor McManus and Aaron Dunsmore fired home.

Aidan Keena headed one back for Queen's Park before the break and the Spiders levelled in the second period through David Galt.

But Patrick Slatter nodded the Fifers back into the lead and this time the visitors held on.

It leaves Queen's Park behind Albion Rovers at the foot of the table on goal difference.