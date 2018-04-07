Coleraine secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Cliftonville to draw level on points with Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership table.

Jay Donnelly gave Cliftonville the lead in the first half but a Stephen Dooley strike and Jamie McGonigle's penalty a minute from time earned the Bannsiders a crucial three points.

Oran Kearney's side have a much inferior goal difference than their title rivals go into the final three sets of fixtures of the campaign.