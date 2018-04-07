BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Coleraine beat Cliftonville to draw level with Crusaders
Coleraine beat Cliftonville to draw level with Crues
- From the section Irish
Coleraine secure a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Cliftonville to draw level on points with Crusaders at the top of the Irish Premiership table.
Jay Donnelly gave Cliftonville the lead in the first half but a Stephen Dooley strike and Jamie McGonigle's penalty a minute from time earned the Bannsiders a crucial three points.
Oran Kearney's side have a much inferior goal difference than their title rivals go into the final three sets of fixtures of the campaign.