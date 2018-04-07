BBC Sport - Man City 2-3 Man United: Pep Guardiola hopes defeat won't cause 'damage'
Guardiola hopes Man Utd defeat won't cause 'too much damage'
- From the section Man City
Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City team played well during their 3-2 defeat by Manchester United, but hopes the defeat won't cause any psychological damage ahead of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool.
