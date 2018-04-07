Football gossip: Pogba, Martial, Neymar, Guardiola, Salah, Mahrez

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to swap midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, and 22-year-old forward Anthony Martial - both France internationals - for Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 26. (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is set to become the world's best-paid manager after signing a new £20m-a-year contract, keeping him at Etihad Stadium until 2020. (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester are ready to buy Norwich's 21-year-old English midfielder James Maddison for £17m if Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 27, leaves this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Amanda Staveley's bid to take over Newcastle is back on following constructive talks with owner Mike Ashley over the past few weeks. (Sunday Mirror)

Greater Manchester Police will draft in extra offers to protect Liverpool's bus for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final at the Etihad after Manchester City's bus was attacked before the first leg at Anfield. (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid want Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to replace Zinedine Zidane if they decide to sack the Frenchman should he fail to retain the Champions League. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has moved closer to replacing fellow Italian Antonio Conte at Chelsea next season, with the Serie A side targeting Real manager Zidane as a replacement. (Sunday Express)

Roma director Monchi has denied the club have been offered 27-year-old Nice and Italy forward Mario Balotelli by agent Mino Raiola. (Corriere Dello Sport - in Italian)

Paris St-Germain are lining up a move for 25-year-old Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Spanish midfielder Vicente Iborra, 30, could be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury picked up in Saturday's defeat by Newcastle. (Leicester Mercury)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says the club are scouting non-league football in the hope of finding a player like Leicester and England striker Jamie Vardy. (Chronicle)

West Ham are considering a move for Fulham's 25-year-old English right-back Ryan Fredericks, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mail on Sunday)