Wolves v Birmingham City (Sun)

Sam Gallagher is hoping to be fit for Birmingham

Wolves could already be promoted back to the Premier League by the time they host Midlands rivals Birmingham City.

If second-placed Fulham fail to beat Brentford on Saturday, Wolves will be up and they will be champions if they then win at Molineux.

Relegation-threatened Blues hope Sam Gallagher is fit after the calf injury that has kept him out for a month.

Without the on-loan Southampton player, boss Garry Monk has just one recognised striker in Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Che Adams serves the final game of his ban, which could mean Jeremie Boga starting out of position again up front.

Monk's side, who pulled clear of trouble with a timely run of straight wins, have picked up just a point from their last two games.

But they are guaranteed to go into Sunday's derby still outside the relegation zone as 21st-placed Bolton and 22nd-placed Barnsley face each other the previous day.

SAM's prediction Home win 72% Draw 18% Away win 10%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

