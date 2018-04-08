Hat-trick for Generation Foot's Ndiaye in Confed Cup play-offs

African Confederation Cup

Amadou Dia Ndiaye scored a 13-minute hat-trick as Generation Foot of Senegal fought back to defeat Renaissance Berkane of Morocco 3-1 in the first leg of their African Confederation Cup play-off.

Ayoub el Kaabi, whose nine goals helped hosts Morocco win the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), had put Berkane ahead with a 38th minute goal in Dakar.

But their first-half advantage was dramatically overturned as Ndiaye scored on 50, 59 and 63 minutes.

Raja Casablanca, the other Moroccan challengers in the second-tier African club competition, fared better as they triumphed 2-0 away to Zanaco of Zambia in Lusaka.

The three-time African champions broke the deadlock on 68 minutes through Mahmoud Benhalib and Zakaria Hadraf struck seven minutes later to all but ensure Raja a group place.

There were two other former African champions in action with Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo winning and CARA of Congo Brazzaville losing.

Fabrice Ngoma scored two minutes from time to earn 1973 champions Vita Club a 1-0 win over La Mancha of Congo Brazzaville in Kinshasa.

CARA, who succeeded Vita Club as African champions, contained Saint George of Ethiopia for 78 minutes in Addis Ababa before Adane Girma scored to give the hosts a 1-0 victory.

Emma James snatched the winner on 75 minutes as Plateau United of Nigeria edged USM Alger of Algeria 2-1 in Lagos.

King Osanga had given the home side a 1-0 half-time advantage which was cancelled by a Faouzi Yaya goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Young Africans of Tanzania were too good for giantkillers Welayta Dicha of Ethiopia in Dar es Salaam and built a 2-0 lead ahead of the mid-April return match.

The Tanzanians made a perfect start with Raphael Daudi scoring inside a minute and Emmanuel Martin added a second goal in the second half.

Welayta, who are playing in Africa for the first time this season, stunned Zamalek of Egypt to reach the play-offs.

Williamsville of Ivory Coast were another club to establish a 2-0 lead at home, against surprise qualifiers Deportivo Niefang of Equatorial Guinea.

Jean Francis Nda Kouassi put the Ivorians ahead after 12 minutes in Abidjan and Roland Zan Bi doubled the lead eight minutes into the second half.

UD Songo boosted hopes of becoming the first Mozambican club to reach the group stage when they triumphed 3-1 over 2017 quarter-finalists Al Hilal Obied of Sudan in port city Beira.

There are five more first legs on Sunday, including former African champions ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast against CR Belouizdad of Algeria in Abidjan.

African Confederation Cup play-off first legs:

Friday:

Mounana (Gabon) 1-1 Al Masry (Egypt)

Rayon Sports (Rwanda) 3-0 Costa do Sol (Mozambique)

Wits (South Africa) 1-1 Enyimba (Nigeria)

Saturday:

Generation Foot (Senegal) 3-1 Renaissance Berkane (Morocco)

Plateau Utd (Nigeria) 2-1 USM Alger (Algeria)

Saint George (Ethiopia) 1-0 CARA (Congo Brazzaville)

Songo (Mozambique) 3-1 Al Hilal Obied (Sudan)

Vita Club (DR Congo) 1-0 La Mancha (Congo Brazzaville)

Williamsville (Ivory Coast) 2-0 Deportivo Niafeng (Equatorial Guinea)

Young Africans (Tanzania) 2-0 Welayta Dicha (Ethiopia)

Zanaco (Zambia) 0-2 Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Sunday:

Aduana Stars (Ghana) v Fosa Juniors (Madagascar)

Al Hilal (Sudan) v Akwa Utd (Nigeria)

ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast) v Belouizdad (Algeria)

Gor Mahia (Kenya) v SuperSport Utd (South Africa)

MFM (Nigeria) v Djoliba (Mali)