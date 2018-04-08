Morocco announce three 2018 World Cup warm-up fixtures

Morocco won both their friendlies in the last international window, beating Serbia and Uzbekistan

Morocco will play friendly internationals against Ukraine, Slovakia and Estonia as part of their preparation for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The country's football federation (FRMF) announced that the Atlas Lions will play Ukraine on 30 May 2018 followed by Slovakia on 4 June.

Both those fixtures will be played in Switzerland, with a game against Estonia scheduled for 9 June in the Estonian capital of Tallinn.

Morocco looked impressive in the last international window, beating both Serbia and Uzbekistan in their two friendlies.

They beat Serbia 2-1 in in the Italian city of Turin and followed that up with a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in Casablanca four days later.

Morocco will open their World Cup campaign with a Group B clash on 15 June against Iran in St Petersburg.

They then face reigning European champions Portugal on 20 June in Moscow before a final group clash against 2010 World Cup winners Spain in Kaliningrad on 25 June.

Morocco, who under Frenchman Herve Renard completed their qualifying campaign with maximum points and no goals conceded, last appeared in a World Cup in 1998 in France.