Celtic: Brendan Rodgers says Kristoffer Ajer will learn from mistake

Brendan Rodgers has been hugely impressed with Kristoffer Ajer's performances this season

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists defender Kristoffer Ajer will learn from his error in the 2-1 win away to Hamilton Academical.

Rakish Bingham punished a moment of slackness from the 19-year-old Norwegian to level the match at 1-1.

"We have so many young players that are learning the game and Kris has been absolutely fantastic," Rodgers said.

"He just switched off for that moment, squared himself up and a quick player will get in behind you."

Ajer has produced some excellent displays for Celtic this season and Rodgers added: "He's a great learner, Kris, and he'll learn from that. Other than that, he dealt with everything very well and was good."

Having led through Callum McGregor's goal, Celtic went 2-1 ahead thanks to Leigh Griffiths' second-half header, after Accies had Darren Lyon sent off in the first half.

The result leaves Rodgers' side one win from the Premiership title - their seventh in a row.

"It was a good win for us on the back of three tough games this week," the manager said. "At the end of a long season, it was always going to be a difficult game with Hamilton fighting to stay in the league and us fighting to ensure we get over the line as quick as we can.

"We made a great start in the game, good control and a good goal by Callum and then it was poor defending for their equaliser.

"It was one of the things we talked about, that they will build the game long from the goalkeeper - win the first ball but be ready for the second and we didn't anticipate that. The boys gets in behind and gets the equaliser.

"They go down to 10 men and on a difficult pitch we have to try to find the solution to get the winning goal. We did that.

"We made the change at half time as we were against 10 men, taking off the defender and putting on an extra attacker and that worked well for us.

"After that, you don't have to force the game. We still had chances but didn't put them away."

Next up for Celtic is Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Rangers at Hampden.

"We're nearly there [in the league], that's why the victory was so important for us today," Rodgers said. "It's been areal challenging season for us physically and the boys have been brilliant."