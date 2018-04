From the section

Aberystwyth Town have joined Connah's Quay Nomads in next month's JD Welsh Cup final.

Declan Walker's brace saw the Seasiders beat Newtown 2-1 in Bala on Sunday.

In the other semi-final on Saturday, the Nomads reached the final for the first time in 20 years.

They were convincing 6-1 winners over Bangor City in Rhyl, with Andy Owens getting a hat-trick.