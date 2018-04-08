Southampton boss Mark Hughes is encouraged by his side's spirited performance against Arsenal, but says they must learn to "see the game out" after allowing Danny Welbeck scored a late winner for the Gunners to leave the Saints deep in relegation trouble.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-2 Southampton

Watch all the highlights from Sunday's fixtures on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 8 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.