Colwyn Bay v Trafford: 'Hero' linesman Zharir Mustafa saves player's life

Zharir Mustafa was described as a "hero" by the father of injured Trafford FC forward Danny Frost

A linesman has been hailed a "hero" after administering life-saving first aid treatment to a player who had suffered a serious head injury.

Zharir Mustafa reacted after Trafford FC forward Danny Frost collided with a perimeter barrier and swallowed his tongue in a match at Colwyn Bay.

Trafford chairman John Eadie told BBC Sport Mustafa's "great job saved the player's life".

The Evo-Stick NPL North match was abandoned after 65 minutes.

Frost was taken to a local hospital for a brain scan and checks before being given the all-clear and allowed to return home.

Gary Frost, Danny's father, said he was "eternally grateful" to Mustafa.

"You sir, are a hero," he said.

He and both clubs also thanked Trafford physio Jake North, who "lay on a soaking pitch for 50 minutes supporting Danny's head".

Colwyn Bay had been leading 2-0 before Frost suffered the injury when chasing down a long ball towards the goalline and being unable to halt his momentum in wet conditions.

Frost wrote on Twitter: "Words cannot describe how grateful I am and overwhelmed with all your messages."

Eadie added: "Danny knows very little about the incident, he was out cold for about 10 to 15 minutes and experiencing convulsions. He woke up startled, not knowing where he was and is still sore down one side.

"Incredibly, he wants to play on Saturday and is raring to go, but I think that is unlikely."

Trafford are sixth in the table, inside the play-off places, four points ahead of Colwyn Bay but having played two more games.