BBC Sport - Rangers 4-0 Dundee: Should Alfredo Morelos have been awarded a penalty?
Dive or penalty? Morelos gets booked
Alfredo Morelos was controversially booked for simulation as Rangers eased past Dundee at Ibrox and will now face a one-match suspension.
The Colombian went down in a collision with Elliot Parish with the Dundee goalkeeper leaving the field nursing a bloodied face.
Rangers manager Graeme Murty branded the decision "ludicrous".
MATCH REPORT: Rangers 4-0 Dundee
