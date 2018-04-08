Harry Kane: Tottenham forward confident of beating Mohamed Salah to golden boot

Harry Kane believes he should be credited with Tottenham's winner at Stoke on Saturday

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he is confident he can eclipse Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to win the Premier League golden boot.

The England forward has scored 24 times this term but trails Egypt international Salah by five goals.

Kane, 24, is bidding to become the first player since Thierry Henry to finish as the Premier League top scorer for a third consecutive season.

"I still believe I can. There are still games to go," Kane said.

"I've got to focus on my game. I can't control what he does.

"Obviously as a striker, it would be great to win the golden boot again and I will keep working hard from now until the end of the season."

Kane has returned to full fitness following an ankle injury while Salah, 25, missed the Merseyside derby on Saturday after suffering a groin problem during Liverpool's victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

Kane's objective is also helped by the fact that Spurs have six top-flight games remaining, while the Reds only have five.

And he may yet receive further assistance in closing the gap if he is credited with Tottenham's winner against Stoke on Saturday, even though the Premier League match centre determined Christian Eriksen was the scorer.

Kane is adamant that Eriksen's free-kick grazed his shoulder on its way past Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland and Spurs could appeal against the decision to award their Danish midfielder with the goal.

"I swear on my daughter's life that I touched the ball, but there's nothing I can do," Kane said.

"If they turn it around, they turn it around. If they take my word, they take my word.

"It is what it is - the most important thing is that we won the game."