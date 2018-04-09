Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers is urging SPFL bosses not to shirk away from giving Celtic the chance to wrap up seven-in-a-row against Rangers. (Sun)

"It could be a factor in all our futures," says Andy Halliday, who thinks Rangers careers are on the line in next weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Striker Lennart Thy, on loan at Dutch side VVV-Venlo, insists he is focused only on making the grade at Werder Bremen, despite interest from Celtic.(Sun)

Hibernian still have what it takes to finish second in the Premiership, says Lewis Stevenson, who made his 400th club appearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Ross County. (Scotsman)

On-loan Hearts forward Steven Naismith deserves recall to the Scotland squad says Tynecastle team-mate Don Cowie. (Sun)

Manager Craig Levein hails Hearts captain Christope Berra as the best central defender in the Premiership before the 33-year-old picked up the club's players' player and fans' player of the year awards. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Defeat to Hearts could be the perfect semi-final wake up call for Aberdeen, blasts goalkeeper Joe Lewis. (Daily Record)

Bill Mckay is sure he and strike partner Alex Schalk can fire Ross County to safety this season. (Daily Express, print edition)

Dundee must sharpen their attacking edge to cut free of relegation worries, admits striker Simon Murray. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

"I don't think there is any panic," says Glasgow Warriors flanker Callum Gibbins after a sobering 26-8 defeat away to Scarlets on Saturday but adds "our next game (at home to Connacht) needs to be a win". (Herald, print edition)