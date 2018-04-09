Manchester City v Liverpool: Pep Guardiola seeks 'perfect game'

Pep Guardiola is on the brink of leading his side to the Premier League title

Manchester City will have to play the "perfect game" on Tuesday to overturn a 3-0 deficit in their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City go into the second leg after back-to-back defeats by the Reds and derby rivals Manchester United in what Guardiola described as a "tough" week.

The Spaniard said he still had belief in his "extraordinary" side.

"The only way to play good football is to be positive," he added.

"To go through you have to make the perfect game, create chances and concede few chances. The chances we receive, we have to defend well.

"We have 90 minutes and anything can happen. All we are going to do is try.

"We have to score the first one, then make the second one.

"We have 90 minutes plus extra time and what we have shown this year - even in the last game - we can create a lot of chances in the last few minutes."

Asked whether his side's mental state had been impacted by two defeats in the past week, Guardiola said: "I don't know.

"But, if we are not able to cope with that psychologically, it will be a good lesson for the future.

"It is a test. Football, like life, is a challenge."

More to follow.