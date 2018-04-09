Portsmouth: Nathan Thompson feels squad confidence will help play-off push

Nathan Thompson joined Portsmouth last summer after leaving Swindon

Portsmouth defender Nathan Thompson believes confidence is soaring among the players as the club push for a League One play-off place.

Pompey came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at Rochdale and stay in touch with the top six.

"When you look back over the course of the season, there's always defining moments like these," Thompson told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's been a good return from the past three games for us."

Portsmouth are seventh in League One with five games to play and below Charlton, who have a game in hand, on goal difference only.

Kenny Jackett's side travel to fifth-placed Plymouth on Saturday knowing a win would put them above the Pilgrims.

Brett Pitman's brace at Rochdale also helped stretch their unbeaten run to five games and Thompson feels that will strengthen their belief.

"It keeps that momentum going into the Plymouth game," he said. "Hopefully we can get back to playing the way we've been, but the point at Rochdale is an important one.

"We're seeing players return now from injury and we're almost at full strength, which we're seeing the benefits of.

"That experience in the side has come through in recent games that previously we might have lost."