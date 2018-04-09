Dave King: Rangers chairman says club must make 'best appointment'

Dave King says Rangers' board will "provide the funding necessary" to help the club challenge

Dave King says Rangers boss Graeme Murty can "be proud" of his tenure as the chairman emphasised the club's need to make "the best appointment".

Academy coach Murty was put in interim charge following Pedro Caixinha's dismissal in October.

By December the 43-year-old had been give the job for the rest of the season but no decision has been announced about next term.

"The board fully recognises the need for sustained stability," said King.

"Whoever is appointed must be able to meet the unique challenges of managing Rangers and ensuring immediate success.

"It is a priority that we commence next season with the best appointment we can make and that we move forward rapidly. Rangers is synonymous with winning and I want to repeat my commitment that neither I, nor any of the other directors, will consider our work complete until Rangers has been restored to the top of our game."

Across two spells in charge Murty has won 20, drawn three and lost nine matches as Rangers manager

Rangers reclaimed second place in the Scottish Premiership with Saturday's 4-0 win over Dundee, the Ibrox side edging in front of Aberdeen on goal difference.

Leaders Celtic need one more win to secure the title, which would be the club's seventh in a row, and the Scottish Cup holders take on Rangers in Sunday's semi-final.

"Over the last year we have made significant strides off the pitch, but the on pitch progress has not been satisfactory due to unplanned changes to the football management structure and the negative impact this had on the playing staff," said King on the Rangers website.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Rangers 4-0 Dundee

"Graeme Murty was again thrust into an extremely difficult situation and continues to provide the stability and progress that we need at this time. Graeme can be proud of what he has achieved so far. Also, we can expect further progress now that Mark Allen has settled in as director of football."

The chairman also insists it is the "board's intention to provide the funding necessary to ensure the level and consistency required for a serious and sustained challenge" and that fans' "loyalty is not taken for granted".