Scotland women v Poland women

Shelley Kerr has conceded Scotland must win their qualifier against Poland to keep their World Cup dream alive.

The national women's team play at the Paisley 2021 Stadium on Tuesday, having lost 1-0 in Switzerland on Thursday.

The Scots are third in Group 2 - a point behind Poland, who have played a game more. The Swiss lead the standings with five wins out of five.

"Only one team qualify automatically so it was always going to be a tough ask for us," admitted head coach Kerr.

"When you measure the [Switzerland] game we weren't too far away and definitely our approach to this game is that we want to win it.

"So many factors that happen in football so we need to make sure that we perform to our optimal best to get any chance to win the game."

Switzerland are eight points ahead of Poland but the group leaders have played a game more than the Poles and two more than Scotland.

Victories in their opening double-header against Belarus and Albania had got Scotland's qualifying campaign for France 2019 off to the best possible start prior to last week's defeat in Schaffhausen.

While Kerr said they are far more optimistic about Tuesday's fixture against a team ranked nine places lower at 31, she insists they cannot afford to take anything for granted.

"The spine of their team is really strong, they're very physical and first and foremost we need to be able to cope with that, if you can't it causes you problems early on in games," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We really need to concentrate on us, because we've got a great opportunity to showcase the talent that we have in the squad and we're at home.

"Our philosophy is to try and play entertaining football, perhaps people watching would have said we didn't do that in the Switzerland game but that's because of the opponents as you can't do it all the time.

"We're very much looking forward to posing more of an attacking threat, but equally we need to make sure we're disciplined and organised defensively."

The final whistle in Paisley will mark the halfway stage in Scotland's efforts to make their second major finals and biggest tournament to date.

"There's nothing better than being able to go and play another game after a defeat and I know that's something the players are really excited about," added Kerr.

"We played at the Paisley 2021 in October against Albania and the support was phenomenal and I would urge people to come and support because it gives the team such a lift."