John Coleman: Accrington boss says Exeter will want to spoil promotion party
Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman says Exeter City will want to spoil a potential promotion party on Saturday.
Coleman's side are on a run of 12 games unbeaten and can win promotion if they beat the fourth-placed Grecians.
Should Stanley win, they will seal a place in the third tier for the first time in the club's history.
"It will be a difficult game, they're in good form. They have a lot to play for, like us, and they're a good side," Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.
"People think it's a foregone conclusion and that they are turning up for a party, but I'm sure Exeter have got a lot to say about that.
Exeter are the only team who can deny Accrington promotion with their games remaining, with victory on Saturday gifting Coleman's side a memorable promotion.
"Everyone outside will look at the amount of games we've won consecutively and they will see we've got six games do it [win promotion], but that's not necessarily the case," Coleman says.
"The reason why it's special this weekend is because we're playing a team who can knock out of the equation. If we don't win against Exeter, it'll make it even harder for us to get where we want to get to."