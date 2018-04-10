Scottish Gossip: Post-split fixtures, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Talks on the Premiership post-split fixtures could go on until Friday, with a date for Celtic v Rangers at the centre of discussions as police are desperate to avoid a potential title decider. (Daily Record)

An Old Firm title-deciding match is too risky for the SPFL to arrange, claims ex-Rangers midfielder Stuart McCall. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen will be priced out of a move for Dylan McGeouch as the Hibs midfielder eyes a bumper deal south of border once his contract expires. (Daily Record)

Hibernian midfielder Dylan McGeouch is out of contract at the end of the season

Rangers chairman Dave King was wrong to make a statement highlighting uncertainty over the future of manager Graeme Murty before Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic, insists former Ibrox defender Steven Pressley. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers defender Frank de Boer has shot to the front of the betting odds for the next manager at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Celtic have psychological advantage over Rangers ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final, insists captain Scott Brown after last month's comeback derby win at Ibrox. (Daily Mail)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reckons it will be next season before January signings Charly Musonda and Marvin Compper start to make an impact. (Daily Record)

Rangers have lodged an appeal against Alfredo Morelos' booking for diving against Dundee on Saturday. (Sun)

"It's not football. There's no intention to play the ball, it's just kicking the opponent," says Hibs boss Neil Lennon, who fears star midfielder John McGinn could end up badly injured due to the treatment dished out by rivals. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen favourite Scott Booth insists manager Derek McInnes must win the Scottish Cup to be considered a great. (Sun)

Scotland's women must beat Poland tonight to keep their World Cup qualifying hopes alive, says Liverpool's Caroline Weir, who will win her 50th cap in Paisley. (Herald)

Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir knows three points at home to Poland is vital

Dundee manager Neil McCann is still "furious" at Bruno Alves' "disgraceful" tackle on Craig Wighton during Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Ibrox. (Evening Telegraph)

St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar will be given a testimonial at the end of this month after 10 years with the Perth club. (Sun)

St Mirren need just a point at Dundee United tonight to secure the Championship title and promotion, with assistant manager James Fowler warning the Buddies that the hosts will be fired up to stop their title party. (Scotsman)

Tannadice midfielder Willo Flood insists there's no gulf between Dundee United and St Mirren - despite his side trailing the Championship leaders by 21 points. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Defence coach Kenny Murray admits the pressure is on as Glasgow Warriors seek to atone for their Scarlets loss. (Scotsman)