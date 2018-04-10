Panathinaikos: Players at Greek top-flight club go on strike over unpaid wages

Panathinaikos play at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium and have won the Greek Super League 20 times

Players at Greek top-flight club Panathinaikos are on strike in protest over unpaid wages from last year.

Players, who are awaiting December's instalment and have not been paid in 2018, started the strike on Monday.

The Athens club told BBC Sport the players will receive December's payment on Thursday and are then expected to return to training.

Sunday's Super League game against fourth-placed Atromitos is expected to go ahead as planned.

Panathinaikos, the 20-time Greek champions, are ninth in the league and last week were given a three-point penalty for failing to pay off their debts to former German defender Jens Wemmer.

It is the latest in a series of incidents in the Super League this year.

Last week, Olympiakos players were fined 400,000 euros (£350,000) and ordered to go on holiday by the club president following poor results.

While last month, PAOK Salonika's president was banned for three years for coming onto the pitch with a gun during a Greek top-flight game against AEK Athens.