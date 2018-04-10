Robert Earnshaw: Ex-Wales striker joins Fresno FC as assistant boss

Robert Earnshaw is seventh on Wales' list of all-time leading goal scorers

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw has joined new United Soccer League franchise Fresno FC as assistant coach.

The 37-year-old had been a youth coach with Major League Soccer side Vancouver Whitecaps, for whom he had played before retiring in 2016.

California-based Fresno started their first season in the USL, one level below the MLS, in March.

Earnshaw will work under head coach Adam Smith and general manager Frank Yallop, the ex-Ipswich player.

After a prolific spell with his boyhood club Cardiff City, Earnshaw went on to play for the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest before representing Toronto FC and Chicago Fire in the MLS.

He is the only player to score a hat-trick in the Premier League, FA Cup, Championship, League One, League Two, League Cup and in an international match.

During the course of an 18-year career, Earnshaw scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for Wales and netted 236 goals for 11 clubs in six countries.